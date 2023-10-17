October 17, 2023

Today, we're announcing RateMyOpenAPI, an open-source tool to rate and fix your OpenAPI spec.

Why rate your OpenAPI spec? #

OpenAPI is an industry standard to describe HTTP APIs in a machine-readable format, using either JSON or YAML.

When using OpenAPI in any project, you can leverage other tools to help you generate documentation, code, tests, mock results, or even deploy your API.

But even if you have a valid OpenAPI spec, it can fall short of being useful to the tools you want to use. For example, not describing the response body of an endpoint can make it impossible to generate a mock response for it.

RateMyOpenAPI helps you identify these issues and fix them.

How does it work? #

In practice, you just upload your OpenAPI spec to the https://ratemyopenapi.com and it will give you a score and a list of issues to fix.

We have clustered the issues into the 4 categories, the two most important usages of OpenAPI: Documentation and SDK Generation; and two categories for general issues: Security and Completeness.

Powering RateMyOpenAPI is a set of linting rules that we have compiled from our experience working with OpenAPI and from the community.

Try it out and contribute #

RateMyOpenAPI is open-source and available on GitHub. We welcome contributions to the project, whether it's adding new rules or improving the existing ones - or even just giving us feedback on how to make it better.

If you have any questions, you can reach us on Discord, we'd be more than happy to chat!

Enjoy! 🎉