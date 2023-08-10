Zuplo logo
Back to all articles

Day 4 - Eating our own dogfood 🐶🥣

August 10, 2023
1 min read
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

Today — Day 4 of API Key Week — we're proud to share that we are indeed eating our own dogfood. We just updated the Developer Portal in Zuplo (which also just received a bunch of performance upgrades💨).

Developer Portal

This makes for an improvement on our self-serve API keys capability in the Zuplo developer portal by making key features like key-rolling front and center.

Here's a video showing the new control in action on the developer portal:

Be sure to check back tomorrow for the last announcement of API Key Week...

Questions? Let's chat

Join our community to discuss API integration and get help from our team and other developers.

OPEN DISCORD
51members online