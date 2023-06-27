Generate Firebase JWT tokens in seconds

June 27, 2023

In January, we launched supbasejwt.com - announcement here to help you quickly create JWT tokens for your Supabase backend, because, you know - sometimes you just really want a JWT token.

Having quick and easy access to JWT tokens is super useful when testing your API or using an API Gateway like Zuplo.

Today, we're announcing firebasejwt.com - because sometimes you just want to get a JWT token.

It's easy to use and the instructions are on the homepage. Also, check out this video for a quick guide.

It's open source too - contribute on github