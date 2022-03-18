Zuplo logo
Incoming body validation with JSON Schema

March 18, 2022
3 min read
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

Bad inputs can easily break your API. Stop bad form before it even hits your API with Zuplo. In this demo we show how you can add JSON validation to an API without touching your original API.

Length: 2 minutes

We use JSON Schema with our JSON Validation policy. Here's the schema:

{
  "title": "Person",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "name": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The person's first name.",
      "pattern": "\\S+ \\S+"
    },
    "company": {
      "type": "string"
    }
  },

  "additionalProperties": false,
  "required": ["name"]
}

Easy peasy.

