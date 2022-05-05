Introducing API Keys as a service

May 5, 2022

We recently shared some reasoning on why we think API keys are the best authentication approach for your public API.

We think this is so important that we built it as a feature of the Zuplo gateway. Our API Key management includes:

secure storage and management of keys and metadata - with an admin UI and API to manage consumers.

integrated developer portal with self-serve key management for your customers.

| Note, if you've already built your own API Key solution, and have a database store with your keys and users, we can easily integrate zuplo authentication with custom policies. It's never too late to make hosting your API much easier.

See it all in action in this 2-minute video:

