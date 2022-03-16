Zuplo logo
JWT Authentication with Auth0

March 16, 2022
Josh Twist
Here we show how easy it is to add JWT authentication to an API using the Zuplo gateway. We extend the demo from this post.

There was no code required for this sample, it's that easy 🙌

