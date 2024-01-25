RateMyOpenAPI: now with AI suggestions for your OpenAPI!

January 25, 2024

For the unfamiliar, RateMyOpenAPI is an open-source tool that allows you to upload your OpenAPI and get a score of the quality of your API.

At Zuplo we believe that the better the quality of an OpenAPI document, the better the developer experience will be for the consumers of that API. This experience is important for the success of an API.

RateMyOpenAPI scores an OpenAPI document based on 4 factors:

How good is your OpenAPI for generating documentation

How good is your OpenAPI for generating SDKs

How well structured is your API for security

How complete is the OpenAPI document

Today, we're announcing a new feature for RateMyOpenAPI: AI suggestions for your OpenAPI!

Why AI suggestions? #

RateMyOpenAPI has been around for a while now, and we've seen a lot of OpenAPI documents. We've also seen a lot of the same issues over and over again.

We've been working on a way to automatically detect these issues and suggest fixes for them. This is where we thought AI could come to the rescue.

How you can try it #

The AI suggestions are available now in the RateMyOpenAPI website.

Just upload your OpenAPI document, get your score, open an issue and you'll see the AI suggestions. That easy.

Try it and let us know what you think in our Discord channel!

Happy OpenAPI-ing! 🎉