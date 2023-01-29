Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)

We just published a new video showing how you can add smart routing, behind a single common API for multiple backends, in 1 page of TypeScript. Metadata is loaded from an external service (in this case, Xata but you could use Supabase, Mongo etc).
Here's the code used in the demonstration:
import {
ZuploContext,
ZuploRequest,
environment,
ZoneCache,
} from "@zuplo/runtime";
interface RouteInfo {
customerId: string;
primaryUrl: string;
secondaryUrl?: string;
}
const CACHE_KEY = "ROUTE_RECORDS";
const CACHE_NAME = "ROUTE_INFO";
async function loadRouteInfoFromApi(context: ZuploContext) {
const cache = new ZoneCache(CACHE_NAME, context);
const records = await cache.get(CACHE_KEY);
if (!records) {
const options = {
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${environment.XATA_API_KEY}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: '{"page":{"size":15}}',
};
const response = await fetch(
"https://YOUR-XATA-URL.xata.sh/db/test:main/tables/routing/query",
options,
);
const data = await response.json();
cache.put(CACHE_KEY, data.records, 300); // 5 minutes
context.log.info("RouteInfo loaded from API");
return data.records;
}
context.log.info("RouteInfo loaded from Cache");
return records;
}
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
const customerId = request.user.data.customerId;
const routing = await loadRouteInfoFromApi(context);
const routeInfo = routing.find((r) => r.customerId === customerId);
if (!routeInfo) {
return new Response(`No route found for customer '${customerId}'`, {
status: 404,
});
}
const response = await fetch(routeInfo.primaryUrl);
if (response.status !== 200 && routeInfo.secondaryUrl) {
context.log.info(
`First request failed, trying secondary (${response.status})`,
);
const response2 = await fetch(routeInfo.secondaryUrl);
return response2;
}
return response;
}
