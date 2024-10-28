API Best Practices Articles and In-Depth Guides

A collection of API Best Practices articles. Learn to master API development and API management with our in-depth guides.

By Adrian Machado - 10/28/2024

Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks

By Adrian Machado - 10/25/2024

Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header

By Adrian Machado - 10/24/2024

Deprecating REST APIs: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/21/2024

xAI REST API Review

By Adrian Machado - 10/16/2024

jsonmergepatch.com: Free JSON Merge Patch Tool and API

By Adrian Machado - 10/14/2024

JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison

By Adrian Machado - 10/11/2024

What is JSON Merge Patch?

By Adrian Machado - 10/10/2024

Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch

By Adrian Machado - 10/9/2024

Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/8/2024

HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits

By Adrian Machado - 9/26/2024

The Complete Guide to API Monetization | Strategies, Tools, and Best Practices

By Adrian Machado - 9/25/2024

Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide

By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024

Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication

By Josh Twist - 6/24/2024

Strategic API Monetization

By Nate Totten - 4/27/2024

Building a Stripe-like Search Language from Scratch

By Bill Doerrfeld - 4/15/2024

6 Tips on How to Market Your API

By Bill Doerrfeld - 2/13/2024

How to Make A Rickdiculous Developer Experience For Your API

By Joel Hans - 2/2/2024

Increase revenue by improving your API quality

By Joel Hans - 1/23/2024

Your API business needs to operate on the worldwide edge

By Bill Doerrfeld - 1/10/2024

How to Create a Business Model Around an API

By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/15/2023

Bringing Feedback Loops to API Development

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023

Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth

By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023

Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication

By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023

Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication

By Nate Totten - 5/10/2023

GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience

By Josh Twist - 5/2/2023

The subtle art of API Rate-Limiting

By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023

The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs

By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022

API Key Authentication Best Practices

By Josh Twist - 5/17/2022

How to version an API

By Josh Twist - 5/3/2022

Wait, you're not using API keys?

