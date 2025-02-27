API Best Practices Articles and In-Depth Guides
A collection of API Best Practices articles. Learn to master API development and API management with our in-depth guides.
By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025
8 Tips for Scaling APIs to Handle Increased Traffic
By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025
Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks
By Adrian Machado - 2/26/2025
Why Feedback Loops Matter in API Development
By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025
Mastering API Throughput: 8 Key Strategies for Optimal Performance
By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025
5 Key Tips for Enhancing API Security Against DDoS Attacks
By Adrian Machado - 2/11/2025
Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling
By Adrian Machado - 1/25/2025
RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor
By Adrian Machado - 1/24/2025
What is API Rate Limiting?
By Adrian Machado - 1/6/2025
10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2025
By Adrian Machado - 1/3/2025
Top 7 API Authentication Methods Compared
By Josh Twist - 12/16/2024
Why a Hosted API Gateway Is Better Than Building Your Own
By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024
What are API Subaccounts?
By Adrian Machado - 10/28/2024
Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks
By Adrian Machado - 10/25/2024
Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header
By Adrian Machado - 10/24/2024
Deprecating REST APIs: A Developer's Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/21/2024
xAI REST API Review
By Adrian Machado - 10/16/2024
jsonmergepatch.com: Free JSON Merge Patch Tool and API
By Adrian Machado - 10/14/2024
JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison
By Adrian Machado - 10/11/2024
What is JSON Merge Patch?
By Adrian Machado - 10/10/2024
Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch
By Adrian Machado - 10/9/2024
Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/8/2024
HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits
By Adrian Machado - 9/26/2024
The Complete Guide to API Monetization
By Adrian Machado - 9/25/2024
Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide
By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024
Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication
By Josh Twist - 6/24/2024
Strategic API Monetization
By Nate Totten - 4/27/2024
Building a Stripe-like Search Language from Scratch
By Bill Doerrfeld - 4/15/2024
6 Tips on How to Market Your API
By Bill Doerrfeld - 2/13/2024
How to Make A Rickdiculous Developer Experience For Your API
By Joel Hans - 2/2/2024
Increase revenue by improving your API quality
By Joel Hans - 1/23/2024
Your API business needs to operate on the worldwide edge
By Bill Doerrfeld - 1/10/2024
How to Create a Business Model Around an API
By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/15/2023
Bringing Feedback Loops to API Development
By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023
Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth
By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023
Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication
By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023
Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication
By Nate Totten - 5/10/2023
GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience
By Josh Twist - 5/2/2023
The subtle art of API Rate-Limiting
By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023
The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs
By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022
API Key Authentication Best Practices
By Josh Twist - 5/17/2022
How to version an API
By Josh Twist - 5/3/2022
Wait, you're not using API keys?
API Best Practices Frequently Asked Questions
What are some API Best Practices for developers?
Key best practices include consistent naming conventions, versioning your API, providing clear documentation, using secure authentication methods, and implementing rate limiting to avoid abuse.
How do I ensure my API follows best practices at scale?
Use automated testing, comprehensive monitoring, and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. Adhering to industry standards like REST or GraphQL specifications also helps maintain reliability and scalability.
Why is proper error handling important in API Best Practices?
Well-structured and meaningful error responses help developers quickly diagnose and fix issues. Standardized error formats also improve overall developer experience and reduce support inquiries.
How does documentation fit into API Best Practices?
High-quality documentation ensures developers can easily understand and integrate with your API, reducing friction and encouraging broader adoption. It’s a foundational best practice for any successful API.