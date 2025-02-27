API Best Practices Articles and In-Depth Guides

A collection of API Best Practices articles. Learn to master API development and API management with our in-depth guides.

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

8 Tips for Scaling APIs to Handle Increased Traffic

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks

By Adrian Machado - 2/26/2025

Why Feedback Loops Matter in API Development

By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025

Mastering API Throughput: 8 Key Strategies for Optimal Performance

By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025

5 Key Tips for Enhancing API Security Against DDoS Attacks

By Adrian Machado - 2/11/2025

Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling

By Adrian Machado - 1/25/2025

RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor

By Adrian Machado - 1/24/2025

What is API Rate Limiting?

By Adrian Machado - 1/6/2025

10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2025

By Adrian Machado - 1/3/2025

Top 7 API Authentication Methods Compared

By Josh Twist - 12/16/2024

Why a Hosted API Gateway Is Better Than Building Your Own

By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024

What are API Subaccounts?

By Adrian Machado - 10/28/2024

Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks

By Adrian Machado - 10/25/2024

Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header

By Adrian Machado - 10/24/2024

Deprecating REST APIs: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/21/2024

xAI REST API Review

By Adrian Machado - 10/16/2024

jsonmergepatch.com: Free JSON Merge Patch Tool and API

By Adrian Machado - 10/14/2024

JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison

By Adrian Machado - 10/11/2024

What is JSON Merge Patch?

By Adrian Machado - 10/10/2024

Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch

By Adrian Machado - 10/9/2024

Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/8/2024

HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits

By Adrian Machado - 9/26/2024

The Complete Guide to API Monetization

By Adrian Machado - 9/25/2024

Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide

By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024

Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication

By Josh Twist - 6/24/2024

Strategic API Monetization

By Nate Totten - 4/27/2024

Building a Stripe-like Search Language from Scratch

By Bill Doerrfeld - 4/15/2024

6 Tips on How to Market Your API

By Bill Doerrfeld - 2/13/2024

How to Make A Rickdiculous Developer Experience For Your API

By Joel Hans - 2/2/2024

Increase revenue by improving your API quality

By Joel Hans - 1/23/2024

Your API business needs to operate on the worldwide edge

By Bill Doerrfeld - 1/10/2024

How to Create a Business Model Around an API

By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/15/2023

Bringing Feedback Loops to API Development

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023

Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth

By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023

Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication

By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023

Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication

By Nate Totten - 5/10/2023

GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience

By Josh Twist - 5/2/2023

The subtle art of API Rate-Limiting

By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023

The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs

By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022

API Key Authentication Best Practices

By Josh Twist - 5/17/2022

How to version an API

By Josh Twist - 5/3/2022

Wait, you're not using API keys?

API Best Practices Frequently Asked Questions

What are some API Best Practices for developers?
Key best practices include consistent naming conventions, versioning your API, providing clear documentation, using secure authentication methods, and implementing rate limiting to avoid abuse.
How do I ensure my API follows best practices at scale?
Use automated testing, comprehensive monitoring, and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. Adhering to industry standards like REST or GraphQL specifications also helps maintain reliability and scalability.
Why is proper error handling important in API Best Practices?
Well-structured and meaningful error responses help developers quickly diagnose and fix issues. Standardized error formats also improve overall developer experience and reduce support inquiries.
How does documentation fit into API Best Practices?
High-quality documentation ensures developers can easily understand and integrate with your API, reducing friction and encouraging broader adoption. It’s a foundational best practice for any successful API.

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs