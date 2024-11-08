API Governance Articles and Best Practices

What does API Governance involve? API Governance entails creating policies, standards, and guidelines to ensure that APIs across an organization meet quality, security, and compliance requirements. It promotes consistency and reusability.

How do I implement API Governance? Establish a governance board, define standardized design patterns, and enforce best practices. Use automated tools to check for compliance, versioning, and documentation quality.

What are the benefits of strong API Governance? It reduces duplication of effort, aligns API design with business goals, enhances security, and ensures that APIs remain consistent and interoperable across teams.