API Performance Articles and Best Practices

API Performance Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Performance?
API Performance refers to the speed, reliability, and efficiency of API responses. It encompasses factors like latency, throughput, and error rates.
How can I improve API Performance?
Optimize database queries, cache responses, use CDN services, and implement efficient algorithms. Monitor performance metrics and conduct load tests to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement.
What are common causes of poor API Performance?
Common issues include inefficient code, network latency, database bottlenecks, and resource contention. Thorough profiling and monitoring can help pinpoint the root causes.
How do I scale APIs for high performance?
Use load balancers, caching layers, and horizontal scaling to distribute traffic and handle increased demand. Implement asynchronous processing and optimize data transfer to improve response times.