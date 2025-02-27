API Testing Articles and Best Practices

Why is API Testing important? API Testing verifies that your API endpoints work as expected, ensuring reliability, security, and performance. It helps catch bugs early in the development cycle.

What types of tests should I perform on APIs? Common tests include functional testing (e.g., CRUD operations), security testing (e.g., authorization checks), performance testing (e.g., load and stress tests), and integration testing.

How can I automate API Testing? Use tools like Postman, Newman, or REST Assured to create test suites that run automatically. Integrate tests into your CI/CD pipeline to catch regressions early.