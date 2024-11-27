Amazon Web Services (AWS) Articles and Best Practices

How does AWS support API Development? AWS provides services like API Gateway, Lambda, EC2, and RDS for scalable serverless or server-based API deployments. AWS IAM manages authentication and access control.

Why choose AWS for hosting APIs? AWS offers global infrastructure, high availability, automated scaling, and a wide range of integrated services, making it a popular choice for secure and robust API hosting.

Which AWS services are commonly paired for API solutions? Amazon API Gateway integrates well with AWS Lambda for serverless compute, Amazon S3 for static hosting, and Amazon DynamoDB or RDS for data storage.