Amazon Web Services (AWS) Articles and Best Practices

A collection of Amazon Web Services (AWS) articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Related Topics:

API Development and Hosting Platforms
By Adrian Machado - 11/27/2024

Auth Pricing Wars: Cognito vs Auth0 vs Firebase vs Supabase

By Josh Twist - 3/30/2022

A better AWS API Gateway?

By Josh Twist - 3/22/2022

Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Frequently Asked Questions

How does AWS support API Development?
AWS provides services like API Gateway, Lambda, EC2, and RDS for scalable serverless or server-based API deployments. AWS IAM manages authentication and access control.
Why choose AWS for hosting APIs?
AWS offers global infrastructure, high availability, automated scaling, and a wide range of integrated services, making it a popular choice for secure and robust API hosting.
Which AWS services are commonly paired for API solutions?
Amazon API Gateway integrates well with AWS Lambda for serverless compute, Amazon S3 for static hosting, and Amazon DynamoDB or RDS for data storage.
How can I monitor and optimize my API on AWS?
Use Amazon CloudWatch for metrics, AWS X-Ray for distributed tracing, and AWS WAF or Shield for security. You can also analyze logs in Amazon S3 or CloudWatch Logs.

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs