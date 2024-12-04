API Development and Hosting Platforms Articles and Best Practices

What are API Development and Hosting Platforms? These platforms provide tools and infrastructure for building, deploying, and managing APIs. They often include features such as code editors, serverless hosting, scaling options, and security management.

Why use specialized API Development and Hosting Platforms? They accelerate development, reduce overhead costs, and offer integrated security and monitoring features. This allows teams to focus on creating high-quality APIs without worrying about complex infrastructure tasks.

What are some popular API Development and Hosting Platforms? Examples include AWS Lambda with API Gateway, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, Heroku, and serverless frameworks like Netlify or Vercel for front-end and back-end hosting.