Edge Computing Articles and Best Practices

What is Edge Computing in the context of APIs? Edge Computing moves data processing closer to the source or end user, reducing latency and improving performance for API calls, microservices, and IoT devices.

How does Edge Computing benefit my API performance? By processing requests at edge nodes, responses are faster, minimizing round-trip times. This is particularly beneficial for real-time applications or distributed IoT devices.

Which platforms offer Edge Computing for APIs? Cloudflare Workers, AWS Lambda@Edge, and Fastly Compute@Edge are popular platforms that let you run serverless functions closer to end users.