OpenAPI Articles and Best Practices

OpenAPI Frequently Asked Questions

What is the OpenAPI Specification?
OpenAPI (formerly Swagger) is a specification for defining RESTful APIs. It provides a language-agnostic way to describe endpoints, parameters, and schemas.
How does OpenAPI benefit API Development?
OpenAPI enables automated generation of documentation, client SDKs, and server stubs. It standardizes communication, making collaboration among developers and stakeholders smoother.
Which tools support OpenAPI-based development?
Swagger Editor, Swagger UI, ReDoc, and Postman all provide ways to create, visualize, and test OpenAPI documents, easing the overall API development workflow.
How do I keep my OpenAPI specs in sync with code changes?
Adopt a design-first or code-first approach. If code-first, generate specs through annotations or libraries. For design-first, integrate spec changes into your CI/CD pipeline with linting and validation.

