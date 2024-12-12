OpenAPI Articles and Best Practices
A collection of OpenAPI articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in OpenAPI.
Related Topics:
By Adrian Machado - 12/12/2024
Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database
By Adrian Machado - 11/18/2024
How to Successfully Promote and Market an API
By Adrian Machado - 11/4/2024
Top 20 Python API Frameworks with OpenAPI Support
By Adrian Machado - 9/25/2024
Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide
By Martyn Davies - 9/5/2024
Zudoku: Open-Source API Docs Framework
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: SPECtacular OpenAPI
By Josh Twist - 5/18/2023
Announcing rapid API mocking via OpenAPI
By Josh Twist - 5/5/2023
Shipping a ChatGPT Plugin in record time (detailed walkthrough)
By Nate Totten - 4/19/2023
Bringing Types to APIs with TypeSpec
By Josh Twist - 3/26/2023
Fastest way to ship a ChatGPT plugin
By Josh Twist - 3/6/2023
Zuplo now natively supports OpenAPI
RateMyOpenAPI Articles
More OpenAPI articles, but with a focus on RateMyOpenAPI. View all
OpenAPI Frequently Asked Questions
What is the OpenAPI Specification?
OpenAPI (formerly Swagger) is a specification for defining RESTful APIs. It provides a language-agnostic way to describe endpoints, parameters, and schemas.
How does OpenAPI benefit API Development?
OpenAPI enables automated generation of documentation, client SDKs, and server stubs. It standardizes communication, making collaboration among developers and stakeholders smoother.
Which tools support OpenAPI-based development?
Swagger Editor, Swagger UI, ReDoc, and Postman all provide ways to create, visualize, and test OpenAPI documents, easing the overall API development workflow.
How do I keep my OpenAPI specs in sync with code changes?
Adopt a design-first or code-first approach. If code-first, generate specs through annotations or libraries. For design-first, integrate spec changes into your CI/CD pipeline with linting and validation.