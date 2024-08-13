RateMyOpenAPI Articles and Best Practices
RateMyOpenAPI Frequently Asked Questions
What is RateMyOpenAPI?
RateMyOpenAPI is a platform focused on reviewing and providing feedback on OpenAPI specifications, helping developers improve their API design and documentation.
How can RateMyOpenAPI help my project?
By submitting your OpenAPI spec, you can get detailed insights and best practice suggestions on security, design, and clarity, leading to higher-quality APIs.
What metrics does RateMyOpenAPI evaluate?
Typical evaluations include completeness of documentation, consistency in resource naming, error handling conventions, and adherence to RESTful principles or other design standards.
How do I get started with RateMyOpenAPI?
Sign up on their platform, upload or link your OpenAPI specification, and review the generated report. Implement suggested improvements, then resubmit for a higher score.