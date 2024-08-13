RateMyOpenAPI Articles and Best Practices

What is RateMyOpenAPI? RateMyOpenAPI is a platform focused on reviewing and providing feedback on OpenAPI specifications, helping developers improve their API design and documentation.

How can RateMyOpenAPI help my project? By submitting your OpenAPI spec, you can get detailed insights and best practice suggestions on security, design, and clarity, leading to higher-quality APIs.

What metrics does RateMyOpenAPI evaluate? Typical evaluations include completeness of documentation, consistency in resource naming, error handling conventions, and adherence to RESTful principles or other design standards.