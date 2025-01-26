Python Articles and Best Practices

Why use Python for API Development? Python’s readability and extensive library support make it great for rapid API prototyping and deployment. Frameworks like Flask, Django, and FastAPI offer powerful features out of the box.

Which Python libraries help in API creation? Flask, Django REST Framework, FastAPI, and Bottle are popular. They provide routing, serialization, and built-in testing support to simplify API development.

How do I handle asynchronous requests in Python APIs? Frameworks like FastAPI and aiohttp use Python’s async/await syntax for non-blocking operations. This is particularly useful for I/O-heavy or real-time applications.