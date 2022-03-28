The JsFiddle of APIs?

March 28, 2022

Zuplo is so fast and flexible, it is the easiest way to setup a mock API. Here we create a simple todo API (of course 🤦🏼‍♂️). We add our 'sleep' policy to make it slow too - so you can call this from your UI client and simulate long loading times.

Length: 2 minutes

Here's the code for the request handler:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { return [ { text: "Learn Javascript" , done: false }, { text: "Learn Typescript" , done: false }, { text: "Play around in Zuplo" , done: true }, { text: "Build something awesome" , done: true }, ]; }

Have fun, APIFiddling!