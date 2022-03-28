The JsFiddle of APIs?

Zuplo is so fast and flexible, it is the easiest way to setup a mock API. Here we create a simple todo API (of course 🤦🏼♂️). We add our 'sleep' policy to make it slow too - so you can call this from your UI client and simulate long loading times.
Length: 2 minutes
Here's the code for the request handler:
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
return [
{ text: "Learn Javascript", done: false },
{ text: "Learn Typescript", done: false },
{ text: "Play around in Zuplo", done: true },
{ text: "Build something awesome", done: true },
];
}
Have fun, APIFiddling!