Zuplo Portal Tour: Logging, Analytics, and Crazy fast deployments

March 29, 2022
1 min read
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

Let's go on a quick tour of the Zuplo Portal - we talk about our built-in super-fast build with error notifications, analytics, live logs and more.

Critical viewing for new Zuplo users.

Length: 2 minutes

