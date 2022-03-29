Zuplo Portal Tour: Logging, Analytics, and Crazy fast deployments

Let's go on a quick tour of the Zuplo Portal - we talk about our built-in super-fast build with error notifications, analytics, live logs and more.
Critical viewing for new Zuplo users.
Length: 2 minutes
Join our community to discuss API integration and get help from our team and other developers.
A major update to Zuplo's built-in developer portal delivers a sleeker interface, modernized architecture, and smarter tools for API testing and exploration that enables enhanced API documentation and developer experience.
Nate Totten
7/1/2025
We recently released the ability to create remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for any API in Zuplo. To coincide with this we release a whole week of videos covering that, and other related topics such as AI agents, LLM API discovery, security policies and best practices.
Martyn Davies
6/16/2025