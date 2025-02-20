Zuplo Release v6.40.0
This release includes improvements to logging stability and performance.
Bug Fixes 🐛
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Fixed OpenTelemetry fetch instrumentation issue - Resolved an issue with OpenTelemetry outgoing fetch instrumentation that could cause unexpected behavior in distributed tracing. This fix ensures proper trace context propagation for outgoing HTTP requests.
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Improved log ordering - Fixed an issue where logs could appear out of order in certain scenarios. Logs now maintain their correct chronological sequence for better debugging and monitoring.