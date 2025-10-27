Zuplo Changelog - 2025-11-04
This release includes improvements to the Zuplo CLI, Developer Portal, and runtime improvements, along with various portal updates.
Features
CLI Enhancements
- Added comprehensive examples to all CLI commands to improve developer experience
- Enhanced OpenAPI overlay command with validation improvements and bug fixes
- Removed Windows warning messages for better cross-platform support
Developer Portal Migration
- Added proxy mode support for legacy dev portal handler to ensure backward compatibility
- Added GitHub status warning alerting of use of the legacy developer portal
Portal Updates
Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) Improvements
- Enhanced role selection interface with improved dropdown functionality
- Simplified team management by separating invites from active team members
- Added role badge visualization for better clarity
User Experience Enhancements
- Updated product page hero image for improved visual appeal
- Overhauled policy picker with enhanced visual design and selection controls
- Fixed project deletion modal for better accessibility