Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Changelog - 2025-11-04

This release includes improvements to the Zuplo CLI, Developer Portal, and runtime improvements, along with various portal updates.

Features

CLI Enhancements

  • Added comprehensive examples to all CLI commands to improve developer experience
  • Enhanced OpenAPI overlay command with validation improvements and bug fixes
  • Removed Windows warning messages for better cross-platform support

Developer Portal Migration

  • Added proxy mode support for legacy dev portal handler to ensure backward compatibility
  • Added GitHub status warning alerting of use of the legacy developer portal

Portal Updates

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) Improvements

  • Enhanced role selection interface with improved dropdown functionality
  • Simplified team management by separating invites from active team members
  • Added role badge visualization for better clarity

User Experience Enhancements

  • Updated product page hero image for improved visual appeal
  • Overhauled policy picker with enhanced visual design and selection controls
  • Fixed project deletion modal for better accessibility