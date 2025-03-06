Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Release v6.42.0

This release includes improvements to the local development experience with increased body size limits in the route designer and bug fixes.

New Features 🎉

  • Increased body limit in local route designer - The maximum request body size limit has been increased in the local route designer, allowing developers to test APIs with larger payloads during development.

Bug Fixes 🐛

  • Project template creation improvements - Fixed an issue where creating a project from a template would fail if the source control access token was not properly validated. The system now correctly checks for and handles access token availability during template-based project creation.