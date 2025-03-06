Zuplo Release v6.42.0
This release includes improvements to the local development experience with increased body size limits in the route designer and bug fixes.
New Features 🎉
- Increased body limit in local route designer - The maximum request body size limit has been increased in the local route designer, allowing developers to test APIs with larger payloads during development.
Bug Fixes 🐛
- Project template creation improvements - Fixed an issue where creating a project from a template would fail if the source control access token was not properly validated. The system now correctly checks for and handles access token availability during template-based project creation.