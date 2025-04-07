Zuplo Release v6.48.0
This release includes improvements to OpenAPI schema reference handling and a fix for the Zuplo CLI login behavior on middleware platforms.
Bug Fixes 🐛
-
Improved nested schema reference traversing - Fixed an issue where deeply nested schema references in OpenAPI specifications were not being properly resolved. This enhancement ensures that complex OpenAPI documents with multiple levels of
$refpointers are correctly processed, improving compatibility with sophisticated API specifications.
-
Fixed CLI login behavior on middleware platforms - Resolved an issue where the Zuplo CLI would unexpectedly exit after login when running on certain middleware platforms. The CLI now properly maintains the session after successful authentication, ensuring a smooth development experience.