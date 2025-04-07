Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Release v6.48.0

This release includes improvements to OpenAPI schema reference handling and a fix for the Zuplo CLI login behavior on middleware platforms.

Bug Fixes 🐛

  • Improved nested schema reference traversing - Fixed an issue where deeply nested schema references in OpenAPI specifications were not being properly resolved. This enhancement ensures that complex OpenAPI documents with multiple levels of $ref pointers are correctly processed, improving compatibility with sophisticated API specifications.

  • Fixed CLI login behavior on middleware platforms - Resolved an issue where the Zuplo CLI would unexpectedly exit after login when running on certain middleware platforms. The CLI now properly maintains the session after successful authentication, ensuring a smooth development experience.