Custom Domains for Dev Portals

May 30, 2025

You can now set a custom domain for both your Zuplo-powered Dev Portal and your API.

To get started, log into Zuplo and open the project you want to configure. Navigate to Settings > Custom Domain, then click Add Custom Domain.

Next, choose the deployment branch you want to associate with the domain, and select whether it's for the API Gateway or the Dev Portal.

Once complete, you'll be provided with the DNS configuration details needed to correctly point your custom domain to the Dev Portal.

For more information see our documentation on custom domains.