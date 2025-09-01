Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-09-09
This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-09-01 to Sunday, 2025-09-07, introducing performance optimizations for prerendering and important bug fixes for directive parsing. Key highlights include configurable prerender workers for better build performance and resolution of remark-directive parsing issues that were affecting content processing.
Features
- Configurable prerender workers - Added ability to configure the number of prerender workers during build process for improved performance and resource utilization #1521
Fixes
- Remark-directive parsing - Fixed critical parsing issues with remark-directive that were preventing proper content processing #1530
Documentation
- API Keys documentation - Corrected typo in API keys documentation for improved clarity #1528