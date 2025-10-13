Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-10-21
This week’s release brings several enhancements focused on security, API documentation, and developer experience. Key highlights include automatic masking of Authorization headers for improved security, a new option to auto-expand API information sections, and fixes for build configuration and documentation links. Dependency updates ensure the platform stays current with the latest versions of core libraries.
Features
- Enhanced Security: Authorization headers are now automatically masked by default to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive credentials in logs and documentation #1574
- Auto-expand API Information: Added new
expandApiInformationconfiguration option that automatically expands API information sections in the documentation for improved discoverability #1572
- MCP Remote Package: Corrected the NPX package configuration for mcp-remote to ensure proper installation and usage #1599
Fixes
- Documentation Links: Fixed broken quick-start URL references to ensure users can access getting started guides #1591
- Conditional UI Elements: Reload button now only displays when a version is available, preventing confusion in environments where versioning isn’t applicable #1573
- Build Configuration: Resolved issue preventing remark/rehype plugins from being properly loaded from build configuration files #1593