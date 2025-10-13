October 13, 2025 Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-10-21

This week’s release brings several enhancements focused on security, API documentation, and developer experience. Key highlights include automatic masking of Authorization headers for improved security, a new option to auto-expand API information sections, and fixes for build configuration and documentation links. Dependency updates ensure the platform stays current with the latest versions of core libraries.

Features

Enhanced Security : Authorization headers are now automatically masked by default to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive credentials in logs and documentation #1574

: Authorization headers are now automatically masked by default to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive credentials in logs and documentation #1574 Auto-expand API Information : Added new expandApiInformation configuration option that automatically expands API information sections in the documentation for improved discoverability #1572

: Added new configuration option that automatically expands API information sections in the documentation for improved discoverability #1572 MCP Remote Package: Corrected the NPX package configuration for mcp-remote to ensure proper installation and usage #1599

Fixes

Documentation Links : Fixed broken quick-start URL references to ensure users can access getting started guides #1591

: Fixed broken quick-start URL references to ensure users can access getting started guides #1591 Conditional UI Elements : Reload button now only displays when a version is available, preventing confusion in environments where versioning isn’t applicable #1573

: Reload button now only displays when a version is available, preventing confusion in environments where versioning isn’t applicable #1573 Build Configuration: Resolved issue preventing remark/rehype plugins from being properly loaded from build configuration files #1593