Managed DDoS Protection

Zuplo provides automatic DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection for all APIs deployed on the platform. This service detects and mitigates attacks in real-time, ensuring your APIs remain available even under attack.

No configuration required - protection is active immediately upon deployment.

Key Features #

Always-on protection against both network (Layer 3/4) and application (Layer 7) attacks

against both network (Layer 3/4) and application (Layer 7) attacks Multi-layered defense covering UDP floods, SYN floods, HTTP floods, and slowloris attacks

covering UDP floods, SYN floods, HTTP floods, and slowloris attacks Smart detection with minimal false positives to keep legitimate traffic flowing

with minimal false positives to keep legitimate traffic flowing Unmetered protection with no bandwidth limits during attacks

with no bandwidth limits during attacks Cost protection - blocked malicious requests don't count toward your usage limits

Protection Levels #

Working Copy environments : Medium sensitivity by default

: Medium sensitivity by default Preview/Production environments : Medium sensitivity with Enterprise customization options

: Medium sensitivity with Enterprise customization options Enterprise add-on: Four sensitivity levels (High, Medium, Low, Essentially Off) with advanced analytics and custom rule configuration

How It Works #

The system analyzes traffic patterns in real-time, examining request rates, IP reputation, geographic distribution, and behavioral anomalies. When attacks are detected, malicious traffic is automatically filtered at the edge before reaching your API.

Note: This feature is available for managed edge deployments. Customers using managed dedicated deployments should refer to the Managed Dedicated WAF Options documentation.