Sunsetting Zuplo V1 Monetization

July 28, 2025

We're announcing the end of life for Zuplo's v1 monetization product on November 15th, 2025. No new projects can be created with legacy monetization features, effective immediately.

Why We're Making This Change #

After extensive customer feedback, we've learned that our v1 monetization product lacked the flexibility you need, from pay-as-you-go pricing to self-service customer portals, advanced analytics, and multi-currency support.

Rather than building a subpar solution, we're focusing on what we do best: creating the most powerful API management platform while partnering with high quality products that provide superior monetization and billing experiences.

Our New Approach #

We're partnering with best-in-class monetization platforms to give you the best of both worlds: Zuplo's powerful API management plus specialized metering, billing and payment solutions with all the features you need.

Migration Support #

We're committed to supporting existing monetization users through this transition:

Continued functionality until November 15th, 2025

until November 15th, 2025 Migration assistance to other supported platforms

to other supported platforms Priority support and comprehensive documentation

and comprehensive documentation Complete examples to get you up and running quickly

This new approach gives you greater flexibility to choose the right monetization platform, faster innovation through specialized solutions that integrate easily with Zuplo's platform and API, better customer experiences with professional billing portals, and reduced complexity so you can focus on your API.