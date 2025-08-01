Enhanced Single Sign-On (SSO) Security Controls

August 1, 2025

We've added new SSO security options to give Enterprise customers greater control over team authentication and access management.

What's New:

Require Enterprise SSO : Force all team members to authenticate through your configured enterprise identity provider, preventing fallback to Google, GitHub, or password-based logins

: Force all team members to authenticate through your configured enterprise identity provider, preventing fallback to Google, GitHub, or password-based logins Automatic SSO User Provisioning: Automatically add users to your Zuplo account when they authenticate through your enterprise identity provider

Availability:

These features are available for Enterprise plan customers with SSO enabled

Access the new controls in Account Settings > Security > Single Sign-On (SSO)

Free and Pro plan users will see upgrade prompts to access these features

Default Behavior:

All new SSO security features are disabled by default

Existing SSO configurations remain unchanged

Customers can enable these features on demand based on their security requirements

This update provides Enterprise customers with the flexibility to implement stricter authentication policies while maintaining backward compatibility with existing setups.