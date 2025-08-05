Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-08-05

This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-07-28 to Sunday, 2025-08-03.
Summary#
This week's releases introduce several important improvements to the Dev Portal.
The most notable enhancement is the improved rendering of complex OpenAPI schema
types (
anyOf and
oneOf), making API documentation clearer and more
intuitive. We've also added support for the
x-displayName extension, allowing
for better customization of API property names in documentation.
Key fixes include resolving issues with the
create-zudoku CLI tool and syntax
highlighting errors. We've also improved redirect behavior by switching to
JavaScript-based redirects for better reliability. Under the hood, we've
migrated to Biome for code formatting and linting, and updated several
dependencies including Zod v4, which brings improved TypeScript support.
Features 🎉#
Enhanced Schema Rendering#
- Improved rendering of
anyOfand
oneOfschema types in API documentation, providing clearer representation of complex schema relationships and making it easier to understand API requirements #1412
Custom Display Names#
- Added support for the
x-displayNameOpenAPI extension, allowing you to customize how property names appear in your API documentation while maintaining the original schema property names #1396
Fixes 🐛#
CLI Tool Restoration#
- Fixed the
create-zudokucommand-line tool that was previously broken, restoring the ability to quickly scaffold new Dev Portal projects #1429
Syntax Highlighting#
- Resolved Shiki syntax highlighting errors that were causing code blocks to fail to render properly in documentation #1398
Improved Redirects#
- Replaced HTML meta tag redirects with JavaScript-based redirects for better compatibility and more reliable page navigation #1394
Other Changes 🔄#
Development Improvements#
- Migrated the codebase to use Biome for code formatting and linting, improving development workflow and code consistency #1399
- Added smoke tests for preview publishing to ensure releases are properly validated before deployment #1395
- Updated the managing API keys and identities documentation for clarity #1414
- Removed the changelog trigger workflow #1419
Dependency Updates 📦#
- Updated Zod from v3.25.74 to v4.0.7, bringing improved TypeScript support and performance enhancements #1384
- Updated Rollup from v4.45.0 to v4.46.1 for better build performance #1408, #1402
- Updated GraphQL Yoga from v5.14.0 to v5.15.1 #1372
- Updated @pothos/core from v4.7.0 to v4.8.0 #1401
- Updated lucide-react from v0.525.0 to v0.526.0 #1409
- Updated @types/express from v5.0.2 to v5.0.3 #1410
- Updated esbuild from v0.25.6 to v0.25.8 #1403