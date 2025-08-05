Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-08-05

July 28, 2025

This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-07-28 to Sunday, 2025-08-03.

This week's releases introduce several important improvements to the Dev Portal. The most notable enhancement is the improved rendering of complex OpenAPI schema types ( anyOf and oneOf ), making API documentation clearer and more intuitive. We've also added support for the x-displayName extension, allowing for better customization of API property names in documentation.

Key fixes include resolving issues with the create-zudoku CLI tool and syntax highlighting errors. We've also improved redirect behavior by switching to JavaScript-based redirects for better reliability. Under the hood, we've migrated to Biome for code formatting and linting, and updated several dependencies including Zod v4, which brings improved TypeScript support.

Enhanced Schema Rendering #

Improved rendering of anyOf and oneOf schema types in API documentation, providing clearer representation of complex schema relationships and making it easier to understand API requirements #1412

Custom Display Names #

Added support for the x-displayName OpenAPI extension, allowing you to customize how property names appear in your API documentation while maintaining the original schema property names #1396

CLI Tool Restoration #

Fixed the create-zudoku command-line tool that was previously broken, restoring the ability to quickly scaffold new Dev Portal projects #1429

Syntax Highlighting #

Resolved Shiki syntax highlighting errors that were causing code blocks to fail to render properly in documentation #1398

Improved Redirects #

Replaced HTML meta tag redirects with JavaScript-based redirects for better compatibility and more reliable page navigation #1394

Other Changes 🔄 #

Development Improvements #

Migrated the codebase to use Biome for code formatting and linting, improving development workflow and code consistency #1399

Added smoke tests for preview publishing to ensure releases are properly validated before deployment #1395

Updated the managing API keys and identities documentation for clarity #1414

Removed the changelog trigger workflow #1419