Zuplo Changelog - 2025-08-12

This release focuses on improving the developer portal user interface with various enhancements to search functionality, settings pages, and AI gateway features. The changes include better environment variable search capabilities, updated settings page styles, and improvements to the AI gateway user experience.
Portal Updates#
Features#
- Enhanced environment variable search: Improved search functionality for environment variables with better filtering and updated components for a smoother user experience
- Settings page redesign: Updated settings pages with consistent styling, improved billing page layout, and added billing addons support
- Compliance and trust page: Added new dedicated page for compliance and trust information