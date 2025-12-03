Run your test suite automatically after every Zuplo deployment without replacing
the built-in GitHub integration. This approach uses GitHub's
deployment_status
event to trigger tests after Zuplo finishes deploying.
Why This Approach?
Zuplo's GitHub integration already handles deployments perfectly — every push deploys automatically with status checks in GitHub. Rather than replacing this with custom CI/CD, you can extend it by running tests after each deployment completes.
This gives you:
- Automatic deployments — Keep the built-in integration
- Post-deploy testing — Run tests against the live environment
- PR checks — Tests block merging until they pass
- No duplicate deploys — Tests run after Zuplo deploys, not instead of
Setup
Create a workflow that triggers on the
deployment_status event:
.github/workflows/test.yaml
name: Test Deployment on: deployment_status: jobs: test: # Only run when Zuplo deployment succeeds if: | github.event.deployment_status.state == 'success' && github.event.deployment_status.environment_url != '' runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Run tests run: npx zuplo test --endpoint ${{ github.event.deployment_status.environment_url }}
How It Works
- You push code to GitHub
- Zuplo's integration deploys automatically
- Zuplo reports deployment status back to GitHub
- The
deployment_statusevent triggers your workflow
- Your tests run against the deployed environment URL
- Test results appear as a check on the commit/PR
The
environment_url from the deployment status contains your Zuplo environment
URL, so tests always run against the correct environment.
Filtering by Environment
To only test specific environments (like staging or production):
Code
jobs: test: if: | github.event.deployment_status.state == 'success' && github.event.deployment_status.environment == 'production' # ...
Adding to PR Checks
GitHub automatically shows deployment status checks on pull requests. Your test workflow results appear alongside them, giving reviewers confidence that both deployment and tests succeeded.
When to Use Custom CI/CD Instead
This approach works great when you want to:
- Keep automatic deployments
- Run tests after deploy
- Add PR checks
Consider custom GitHub Actions if you need:
- Approval gates before production
- Multi-stage deployments (staging → production)
- Tests that must pass before any deployment
- Tag-based or release-based deployments