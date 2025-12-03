GitHub Testing GitHub Deployments Copy page

Run your test suite automatically after every Zuplo deployment without replacing the built-in GitHub integration. This approach uses GitHub's deployment_status event to trigger tests after Zuplo finishes deploying.

Why This Approach?

Zuplo's GitHub integration already handles deployments perfectly — every push deploys automatically with status checks in GitHub. Rather than replacing this with custom CI/CD, you can extend it by running tests after each deployment completes.

This gives you:

Automatic deployments — Keep the built-in integration

— Keep the built-in integration Post-deploy testing — Run tests against the live environment

— Run tests against the live environment PR checks — Tests block merging until they pass

— Tests block merging until they pass No duplicate deploys — Tests run after Zuplo deploys, not instead of

Setup

Create a workflow that triggers on the deployment_status event:

.github/workflows/test.yaml .github/workflows/test.yaml name : Test Deployment on : deployment_status : jobs : test : # Only run when Zuplo deployment succeeds if : | github.event.deployment_status.state == 'success' && github.event.deployment_status.environment_url != '' runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Run tests run : npx zuplo test --endpoint ${{ github.event.deployment_status.environment_url }}

How It Works

You push code to GitHub Zuplo's integration deploys automatically Zuplo reports deployment status back to GitHub The deployment_status event triggers your workflow Your tests run against the deployed environment URL Test results appear as a check on the commit/PR

The environment_url from the deployment status contains your Zuplo environment URL, so tests always run against the correct environment.

Filtering by Environment

To only test specific environments (like staging or production):

Code Code jobs : test : if : | github.event.deployment_status.state == 'success' && github.event.deployment_status.environment == 'production' # ...

Adding to PR Checks

GitHub automatically shows deployment status checks on pull requests. Your test workflow results appear alongside them, giving reviewers confidence that both deployment and tests succeeded.

When to Use Custom CI/CD Instead

This approach works great when you want to:

Keep automatic deployments

Run tests after deploy

Add PR checks

Consider custom GitHub Actions if you need:

Approval gates before production

Multi-stage deployments (staging → production)

Tests that must pass before any deployment

Tag-based or release-based deployments