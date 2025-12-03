Custom GitHub Actions Copy page

Most GitHub users don't need custom CI/CD. The built-in GitHub integration deploys automatically on every push. Add deployment testing to run tests after each deploy. Use custom GitHub Actions when you need approval gates, multi-stage deployments, or tests that must pass before deploying.

GitHub Actions gives you complete control over when, how, and where your API gateway deploys. Instead of automatic deployments on every push, you decide exactly what triggers a release — whether that's a pull request approval, a tagged release, or a successful test suite.

Why GitHub Actions with Zuplo?

The Zuplo CLI integrates seamlessly into GitHub Actions workflows, giving you:

Full pipeline control — Run linting, security scans, and integration tests before any deployment. Gate production releases behind manual approvals. Deploy to staging, validate, then promote to production—all automated.

Environment per pull request — Every PR gets its own isolated Zuplo environment. Reviewers can test changes against a live API before merging. Environments clean up automatically when PRs close.

Test before you ship — Run your test suite against a local Zuplo development server in CI before deploying anywhere. Catch issues before they reach any environment.

Tag-based releases — Deploy only when you're ready. Tag a release in Git and let your pipeline handle the rest. No accidental deployments from work in progress.

How It Works

The Zuplo CLI handles deployment, testing, and environment management. Your GitHub Actions workflow orchestrates when these happen:

Terminal Code # Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000

Capture the deployment URL from the deploy command output to pass to subsequent test steps. The CLI outputs Deployed to https://... which you can parse and use throughout your workflow.

Prerequisites

Disconnect the GitHub integration — Custom CI/CD replaces automatic deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect to prevent double deployments. Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as a GitHub secret named ZUPLO_API_KEY . Find your key in the Zuplo portal under Settings > API Keys.

Examples

Start with the workflow that matches your needs:

Complete Example Repository

See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.