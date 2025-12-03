Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: Basic Deployment Copy page

The simplest workflow deploys your API to Zuplo on every push to main.

.github/workflows/deploy.yaml .github/workflows/deploy.yaml name : Deploy to Zuplo on : push : branches : - main jobs : deploy : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to Zuplo run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }}

This workflow:

Triggers on pushes to the main branch Checks out your code Installs dependencies (including the Zuplo CLI) Deploys to Zuplo using the branch name as the environment name

Since this deploys from main , it updates your production environment.

Next Steps