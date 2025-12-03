The simplest workflow deploys your API to Zuplo on every push to main.
.github/workflows/deploy.yaml
name: Deploy to Zuplo on: push: branches: - main jobs: deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to Zuplo run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }}
This workflow:
- Triggers on pushes to the
mainbranch
- Checks out your code
- Installs dependencies (including the Zuplo CLI)
- Deploys to Zuplo using the branch name as the environment name
Since this deploys from
main, it updates your production environment.
Next Steps
- Add testing after deployment
- Set up PR preview environments
- Implement tag-based releases for more control
Last modified on