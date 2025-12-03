Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: Tag-Based Releases Copy page

Deploy only when you explicitly tag a release. This gives you complete control over what reaches production—no accidental deployments from work in progress.

.github/workflows/tag-deploy.yaml .github/workflows/tag-deploy.yaml name : Tag-Based Deploy on : push : tags : - "v*" jobs : deploy : runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy with tag as environment name run : | # Extract tag name (e.g., v1.2.3 -> v1.2.3) TAG_NAME="${GITHUB_REF#refs/tags/}" npx zuplo deploy \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --environment "$TAG_NAME"

This workflow:

Triggers only when you push a tag matching v* (like v1.0.0 , v2.1.3 ) Creates an environment named after the tag Deploys your API to that environment

Creating a Release

Terminal Code # Tag the current commit git tag v1.0.0 # Push the tag to trigger deployment git push origin v1.0.0

Deploying to Production

If you want tags to update your production environment instead of creating new environments:

Code Code - name : Deploy to production run : | npx zuplo deploy \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --environment main # or your production environment name

With GitHub Releases

Combine with GitHub Releases for a complete release workflow:

Code Code on : release : types : [ published ] jobs : deploy : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : # ... setup steps ... - name : Deploy release run : | npx zuplo deploy \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --environment "${{ github.event.release.tag_name }}"

Next Steps

Add multi-stage deployment with staging validation

Set up automatic cleanup for old environments