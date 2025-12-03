Delete Zuplo environments automatically when branches are deleted. This keeps your environment list clean and avoids accumulating unused preview environments.
.github/workflows/cleanup-on-branch-delete.yaml
name: Cleanup on Branch Delete on: delete: jobs: cleanup: # Only run for branch deletions, not tag deletions if: github.event.ref_type == 'branch' runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Delete environment run: | # The deleted branch name BRANCH_NAME="${{ github.event.ref }}" # Convert slashes to hyphens ENV_NAME="${BRANCH_NAME//\//-}" echo "Deleting environment: $ENV_NAME" # Ignore errors if env doesn't exist npx zuplo delete \ --environment "$ENV_NAME" \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --wait || true
This workflow:
- Triggers when any branch is deleted
- Converts the branch name to the environment name format
- Deletes the corresponding Zuplo environment
- Continues without error if the environment doesn't exist
Combining with PR Cleanup
Use this as a backup for PR preview environments. The PR workflow handles cleanup when PRs close, but this catches cases where:
- Someone deletes a branch without closing the PR first
- A branch was pushed but never had a PR opened
- The PR cleanup job failed
Scheduled Cleanup
For additional safety, run periodic cleanup to catch any orphaned environments:
.github/workflows/scheduled-cleanup.yaml
name: Scheduled Cleanup on: schedule: # Run daily at midnight UTC - cron: "0 0 * * *" jobs: cleanup: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 with: fetch-depth: 0 # Fetch all branches - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Cleanup stale environments run: | # Get all remote branches BRANCHES=$(git branch -r | sed 's|origin/||' | tr '/' '-' | tr -d ' ') # List Zuplo environments and delete stale ones npx zuplo list --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --json > environments.json cat environments.json | jq -r '.[] | .name' | while read ENV; do # Skip protected environments if [[ "$ENV" == "main" || "$ENV" == "production" || "$ENV" == "staging" ]]; then continue fi # Delete if no matching branch exists if ! echo "$BRANCHES" | grep -q "^$ENV$"; then echo "Deleting stale environment: $ENV" npx zuplo delete --environment "$ENV" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait || true fi done
Next Steps
- Set up PR preview environments with built-in cleanup
- Implement multi-stage deployment for production
