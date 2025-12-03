Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: Automatic Cleanup Copy page

Delete Zuplo environments automatically when branches are deleted. This keeps your environment list clean and avoids accumulating unused preview environments.

.github/workflows/cleanup-on-branch-delete.yaml .github/workflows/cleanup-on-branch-delete.yaml name : Cleanup on Branch Delete on : delete : jobs : cleanup : # Only run for branch deletions, not tag deletions if : github.event.ref_type == 'branch' runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Delete environment run : | # The deleted branch name BRANCH_NAME="${{ github.event.ref }}" # Convert slashes to hyphens ENV_NAME="${BRANCH_NAME//\//-}" echo "Deleting environment: $ENV_NAME" # Ignore errors if env doesn't exist npx zuplo delete \ --environment "$ENV_NAME" \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --wait || true

This workflow:

Triggers when any branch is deleted Converts the branch name to the environment name format Deletes the corresponding Zuplo environment Continues without error if the environment doesn't exist

Combining with PR Cleanup

Use this as a backup for PR preview environments. The PR workflow handles cleanup when PRs close, but this catches cases where:

Someone deletes a branch without closing the PR first

A branch was pushed but never had a PR opened

The PR cleanup job failed

Scheduled Cleanup

For additional safety, run periodic cleanup to catch any orphaned environments:

.github/workflows/scheduled-cleanup.yaml .github/workflows/scheduled-cleanup.yaml name : Scheduled Cleanup on : schedule : # Run daily at midnight UTC - cron : "0 0 * * *" jobs : cleanup : runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 with : fetch-depth : 0 # Fetch all branches - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Cleanup stale environments run : | # Get all remote branches BRANCHES=$(git branch -r | sed 's|origin/||' | tr '/' '-' | tr -d ' ') # List Zuplo environments and delete stale ones npx zuplo list --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --json > environments.json cat environments.json | jq -r '.[] | .name' | while read ENV; do # Skip protected environments if [[ "$ENV" == "main" || "$ENV" == "production" || "$ENV" == "staging" ]]; then continue fi # Delete if no matching branch exists if ! echo "$BRANCHES" | grep -q "^$ENV$"; then echo "Deleting stale environment: $ENV" npx zuplo delete --environment "$ENV" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait || true fi done

