Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes before considering them complete.
.github/workflows/deploy-and-test.yaml
name: Deploy and Test on: push: branches: - main pull_request: jobs: deploy-and-test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to Zuplo id: deploy shell: bash run: | # Capture deployment output OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" # Extract the deployment URL DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name: Run tests run: npx zuplo test --endpoint "${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}"
This workflow:
- Deploys to Zuplo and captures the deployment URL
- Runs your test suite against the live deployment
- Fails the workflow if any tests fail
Writing Tests
Place test files in the
tests folder with the
.test.ts extension:
tests/api.test.ts
import { describe, it, expect } from "@zuplo/test"; describe("API", () => { it("returns 200 for health check", async () => { const response = await fetch(`${ZUPLO_TEST_URL}/health`); expect(response.status).toBe(200); }); it("requires authentication", async () => { const response = await fetch(`${ZUPLO_TEST_URL}/protected`); expect(response.status).toBe(401); }); });
The
ZUPLO_TEST_URL variable is automatically set to the
--endpoint value.
Next Steps
- Add PR preview environments with automatic cleanup
- Run local tests before deploying
Last modified on