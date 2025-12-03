Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: Deploy and Test Copy page

Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes before considering them complete.

.github/workflows/deploy-and-test.yaml .github/workflows/deploy-and-test.yaml name : Deploy and Test on : push : branches : - main pull_request : jobs : deploy-and-test : runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to Zuplo id : deploy shell : bash run : | # Capture deployment output OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" # Extract the deployment URL DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name : Run tests run : npx zuplo test --endpoint "${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}"

This workflow:

Deploys to Zuplo and captures the deployment URL Runs your test suite against the live deployment Fails the workflow if any tests fail

Writing Tests

Place test files in the tests folder with the .test.ts extension:

tests/api.test.ts tests/api.test.ts import { describe, it, expect } from "@zuplo/test" ; describe ( "API" , () => { it ( "returns 200 for health check" , async () => { const response = await fetch ( `${ ZUPLO_TEST_URL }/health` ); expect (response.status). toBe ( 200 ); }); it ( "requires authentication" , async () => { const response = await fetch ( `${ ZUPLO_TEST_URL }/protected` ); expect (response.status). toBe ( 401 ); }); });

The ZUPLO_TEST_URL variable is automatically set to the --endpoint value.

Next Steps

Add PR preview environments with automatic cleanup

Run local tests before deploying