Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: Local Testing in CI

Run tests against a local Zuplo development server before deploying anywhere. Catch issues earlier and avoid deploying broken changes.

.github/workflows/local-test-then-deploy.yaml .github/workflows/local-test-then-deploy.yaml name : Local Test Then Deploy on : push : branches : - main pull_request : jobs : local-test : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Start local server and run tests run : | # Start the local dev server in the background npx zuplo dev & DEV_PID=$! # Wait for server to be ready echo "Waiting for local server to start..." sleep 10 # Run tests against local server npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 # Stop the dev server kill $DEV_PID deploy : needs : local-test runs-on : ubuntu-latest # Only deploy on push to main, not on PRs if : github.event_name == 'push' && github.ref == 'refs/heads/main' env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to Zuplo run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY"

This workflow:

Starts a local Zuplo server in the CI environment Runs your test suite against localhost Only proceeds to deployment if local tests pass Deploys to Zuplo (only on pushes to main)

Why Test Locally First?

Faster feedback — Local tests run without waiting for deployment

— Local tests run without waiting for deployment Catch syntax errors — The local server validates your configuration

— The local server validates your configuration Test policies — Verify authentication, rate limiting, and other policies work correctly

— Verify authentication, rate limiting, and other policies work correctly No wasted deployments — Don't deploy changes that will fail tests

Combining with Remote Tests

For maximum confidence, test both locally and against the deployed environment:

Code Code jobs : local-test : # ... local testing job ... deploy-and-test : needs : local-test # ... deploy and run tests against live environment ...

Next Steps

