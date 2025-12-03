Run tests against a local Zuplo development server before deploying anywhere. Catch issues earlier and avoid deploying broken changes.
.github/workflows/local-test-then-deploy.yaml
name: Local Test Then Deploy on: push: branches: - main pull_request: jobs: local-test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Start local server and run tests run: | # Start the local dev server in the background npx zuplo dev & DEV_PID=$! # Wait for server to be ready echo "Waiting for local server to start..." sleep 10 # Run tests against local server npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 # Stop the dev server kill $DEV_PID deploy: needs: local-test runs-on: ubuntu-latest # Only deploy on push to main, not on PRs if: github.event_name == 'push' && github.ref == 'refs/heads/main' env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to Zuplo run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY"
This workflow:
- Starts a local Zuplo server in the CI environment
- Runs your test suite against localhost
- Only proceeds to deployment if local tests pass
- Deploys to Zuplo (only on pushes to main)
Why Test Locally First?
- Faster feedback — Local tests run without waiting for deployment
- Catch syntax errors — The local server validates your configuration
- Test policies — Verify authentication, rate limiting, and other policies work correctly
- No wasted deployments — Don't deploy changes that will fail tests
Combining with Remote Tests
For maximum confidence, test both locally and against the deployed environment:
jobs: local-test: # ... local testing job ... deploy-and-test: needs: local-test # ... deploy and run tests against live environment ...
Next Steps
- Add PR preview environments for review
- Set up multi-stage deployment with staging
