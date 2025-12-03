Deploy to staging first, run tests, then promote to production with manual approval. This pattern ensures changes are validated before reaching production.
.github/workflows/multi-stage.yaml
name: Multi-Stage Deployment on: push: branches: - main jobs: deploy-staging: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} outputs: staging-url: ${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to staging id: deploy shell: bash run: | OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT test-staging: needs: deploy-staging runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Run tests against staging run: npx zuplo test --endpoint "${{ needs.deploy-staging.outputs.staging-url }}" deploy-production: needs: test-staging runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} # Require manual approval environment: production steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to production run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production
This workflow:
- Deploy to staging — Every push to main deploys to staging
- Test staging — Run your full test suite against staging
- Wait for approval — The production job waits for manual approval
- Deploy to production — After approval, deploy to production
Setting Up Manual Approval
Create a GitHub environment with required reviewers:
- Go to Settings > Environments > New environment
- Name it
production
- Check Required reviewers and add approvers
- Save the environment
When the workflow reaches the production job, it pauses until an approver clicks Review deployments in the Actions UI.
Adding More Stages
Add additional environments like QA or UAT:
Code
jobs: deploy-staging: # ... test-staging: # ... deploy-qa: needs: test-staging environment: qa # ... test-qa: needs: deploy-qa # ... deploy-production: needs: test-qa environment: production # ...
Next Steps
- Combine with tag-based releases for version control
- Add local testing before any deployment
