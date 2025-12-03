Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: Multi-Stage Deployment Copy page

Deploy to staging first, run tests, then promote to production with manual approval. This pattern ensures changes are validated before reaching production.

.github/workflows/multi-stage.yaml .github/workflows/multi-stage.yaml name : Multi-Stage Deployment on : push : branches : - main jobs : deploy-staging : runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} outputs : staging-url : ${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to staging id : deploy shell : bash run : | OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT test-staging : needs : deploy-staging runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Run tests against staging run : npx zuplo test --endpoint "${{ needs.deploy-staging.outputs.staging-url }}" deploy-production : needs : test-staging runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} # Require manual approval environment : production steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to production run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production

This workflow:

Deploy to staging — Every push to main deploys to staging Test staging — Run your full test suite against staging Wait for approval — The production job waits for manual approval Deploy to production — After approval, deploy to production

Setting Up Manual Approval

Create a GitHub environment with required reviewers:

Go to Settings > Environments > New environment Name it production Check Required reviewers and add approvers Save the environment

When the workflow reaches the production job, it pauses until an approver clicks Review deployments in the Actions UI.

Adding More Stages

Add additional environments like QA or UAT:

Code Code jobs : deploy-staging : # ... test-staging : # ... deploy-qa : needs : test-staging environment : qa # ... test-qa : needs : deploy-qa # ... deploy-production : needs : test-qa environment : production # ...

Next Steps

Combine with tag-based releases for version control

Add local testing before any deployment