Custom CI/CD GitHub Actions: PR Preview Environments

Give every pull request its own Zuplo environment. Reviewers can test changes against a live API, and environments clean up automatically when PRs close.

.github/workflows/pr-workflow.yaml .github/workflows/pr-workflow.yaml name : PR Workflow on : pull_request : types : [ opened , synchronize , reopened , closed ] jobs : deploy-and-test : # Run on PR open/update, not on close if : github.event.action != 'closed' runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Deploy to Zuplo id : deploy shell : bash run : | OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name : Run tests run : npx zuplo test --endpoint "${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}" - name : Comment PR with deployment URL uses : actions/github-script@v7 with : script : | github.rest.issues.createComment({ issue_number: context.issue.number, owner: context.repo.owner, repo: context.repo.repo, body: `🚀 Deployed to: ${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}` }) cleanup : # Only run when PR is closed (merged or not) if : github.event.action == 'closed' runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Install dependencies run : npm install - name : Delete environment run : | # Environment name is based on branch name BRANCH_NAME="${{ github.head_ref }}" # Convert slashes to hyphens (Zuplo convention) ENV_NAME="${BRANCH_NAME//\//-}" npx zuplo delete \ --environment "$ENV_NAME" \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --wait

This workflow:

On PR open/update: Deploys to an environment named after the branch, runs tests, and comments the URL on the PR On PR close: Deletes the preview environment

How It Works

The environment name comes from the branch name ( feature/auth becomes feature-auth )

becomes ) Each push to the PR updates the same environment

Closing the PR (merge or abandon) triggers cleanup

The PR comment lets reviewers quickly access the preview

Next Steps

Add automatic cleanup on branch delete as a backup

Implement multi-stage deployment for production releases