Give every pull request its own Zuplo environment. Reviewers can test changes against a live API, and environments clean up automatically when PRs close.
.github/workflows/pr-workflow.yaml
name: PR Workflow on: pull_request: types: [opened, synchronize, reopened, closed] jobs: deploy-and-test: # Run on PR open/update, not on close if: github.event.action != 'closed' runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Deploy to Zuplo id: deploy shell: bash run: | OUTPUT=$(npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1) echo "$OUTPUT" DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(echo "$OUTPUT" | grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)') echo "url=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name: Run tests run: npx zuplo test --endpoint "${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}" - name: Comment PR with deployment URL uses: actions/github-script@v7 with: script: | github.rest.issues.createComment({ issue_number: context.issue.number, owner: context.repo.owner, repo: context.repo.repo, body: `🚀 Deployed to: ${{ steps.deploy.outputs.url }}` }) cleanup: # Only run when PR is closed (merged or not) if: github.event.action == 'closed' runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ZUPLO_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: 20 - name: Install dependencies run: npm install - name: Delete environment run: | # Environment name is based on branch name BRANCH_NAME="${{ github.head_ref }}" # Convert slashes to hyphens (Zuplo convention) ENV_NAME="${BRANCH_NAME//\//-}" npx zuplo delete \ --environment "$ENV_NAME" \ --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ --wait
This workflow:
- On PR open/update: Deploys to an environment named after the branch, runs tests, and comments the URL on the PR
- On PR close: Deletes the preview environment
How It Works
- The environment name comes from the branch name (
feature/authbecomes
feature-auth)
- Each push to the PR updates the same environment
- Closing the PR (merge or abandon) triggers cleanup
- The PR comment lets reviewers quickly access the preview
Next Steps
- Add automatic cleanup on branch delete as a backup
- Implement multi-stage deployment for production releases
