-- Make sure to install and configure the required plugins in Kong: 'jwt' and 'jwt-keyset'.

-- Add the JWKS URI and other configurations in your service/route configuration.

-- Step 1: Define the service

local service = {

name = "my_service" ,

url = "https://my-api.zuplo.com" ,

}

-- Step 2: Define the route and enable JWT plugin

local route = {

service = {

id = service. id ,

},

paths = { "/protected" },

plugins = {

{

name = "jwt" ,

config = {

key_claim_name = "kid" ,

keyset = {

name = "my_keyset" ,

jwks_uri = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json" ,

cache = true ,

cache_ttl = 600 , -- Cache JWKS for 10 minutes

},

algorithms = { "RS256" },

claims_to_verify = { "exp" , "nbf" },

upstream_headers = {

[ "Authorization" ] = "Bearer %s" ,

}

}

}

}

}

-- Step 3: Error handling via custom plugins (if needed)

-- For example, log errors, alert, or customize error responses.

-- Example route for demonstration purpose:

-- This is already protected by the JWT plugin specified above.

local function example_handler (self, conf)

local response = {

message = "Access granted" ,

user = kong. ctx . shared . jwt_claims -- Extracted user claims from the JWT token

}

kong. response . exit ( 200 , response)

end

-- Note: This code assumes the necessary setup and configuration in Kong for services,