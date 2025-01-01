use strict; use warnings; use Catalyst qw/+CatalystX::InjectComponent/ ; use JSON::JWK::Set; use Crypt::JWT qw(decode_jwt) ; use LWP::UserAgent; use Try::Tiny; # Define the issuer and JWKS URL my $ISSUER = 'https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer' ; my $JWKS_URI = " $ISSUER /.well-known/jwks.json" ; # Fetch and cache the JWKS my $ua = LWP::UserAgent -> new; my $jwks_response = $ua -> get($JWKS_URI); my $jwks_data = $jwks_response -> decoded_content; my $jwks = JSON::JWK::Set -> new($jwks_data); # Middleware to validate JWT sub validate_jwt { my ($c) = @_; my $auth_header = $c -> req -> headers -> authorization; unless ($auth_header && $auth_header =~ /^Bearer \s +(.+)/ ) { $c -> response -> status(401); $c -> response -> body( 'No token provided' ); return 0; } my $token = $1; try { my $decoded_token = decode_jwt( token => $token, keyset => $jwks, accepted_issuers => [$ISSUER], accepted_alg => [ 'RS256' ], ); $c -> stash -> { user } = $decoded_token; return 1; } catch { $c -> response -> status(401); $c -> response -> body( 'Invalid token' ); return 0; }; } # Example of route protected by the middleware package MyApp::Controller::Protected ; use base 'Catalyst::Controller' ; sub access_protected : Path( '/protected' ) : Args(0) { my ($self, $c) = @_; return unless validate_jwt($c); $c -> response -> body( 'Access granted' ); } 1;