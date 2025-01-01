use Mojolicious::Lite; use Mojo::JWT; use Mojo::URL; use Mojo::JSON 'decode_json' ; use Mojo::UserAgent; # Define the issuer and JWKS URL my $ISSUER = 'https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer' ; my $JWKS_URL = Mojo::URL -> new( " $ISSUER /.well-known/jwks.json" ); # Configure user agent for JWKS fetching with caching my $ua = Mojo::UserAgent -> new; $ua -> max_redirects(3); $ua -> app -> secrets([ 'some_secret' ]); my $keys = {}; sub fetch_jwks { my $tx = $ua -> get($JWKS_URL); if ( my $res = $tx -> success) { $keys = { map { $_ -> { kid } => $_ } @{$res -> json -> { keys }} }; } else { die "Failed to fetch JWKS: " . $tx -> error -> { message }; } } # Fetch JWKS when the app starts fetch_jwks(); # Middleware to validate JWT under sub { my $c = shift ; # Extract token from Authorization header my $auth_header = $c -> req -> headers -> authorization; return $c -> render( json => { error => 'No token provided' }, status => 401) unless $auth_header && $auth_header =~ s /^Bearer \s +// ; my $token = $auth_header; # Decode and verify JWT my $jwt; eval { my $decoded = Mojo::JWT -> new( secret => sub { my $headers = shift ; my $kid = $headers -> { kid }; return $keys -> {$kid}{ n } if $keys -> {$kid}; die "Key not found" ; }); $jwt = $decoded -> decode($token); }; if ($@) { return $c -> render( json => { error => 'Invalid token' , details => $@}, status => 401); } # Check the issuer if ($jwt -> { iss } ne $ISSUER) { return $c -> render( json => { error => 'Invalid issuer' }, status => 401); } # Attach user information to the stash $c -> stash( user => $jwt); return 1; }; # Protected route get '/protected' => sub { my $c = shift ; $c -> render( json => { message => 'Access granted' , user => $c -> stash( 'user' )}); }; app -> start;