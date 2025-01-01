use rocket :: {get, routes, Rocket , Route , request :: { self , FromRequest , Request }, http :: Status }; use rocket :: http :: hyper :: header :: AUTHORIZATION ; use rocket :: async_trait; use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation , jwk :: JwkSet }; use reqwest :: Client ; use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize }; use std :: sync :: Arc ; use rocket :: tokio :: sync :: RwLock ; const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; const JWKS_URI : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json" ; #[derive( Debug , Deserialize )] struct Claims { sub : String , // Add other claims fields if needed } #[derive( Debug )] struct JwtToken ( pub Claims ); #[async_trait] impl <' r > FromRequest <' r > for JwtToken { type Error = (); async fn from_request (request : & ' r Request <' _ >) -> request :: Outcome < Self , ()> { let keys = request . rocket () . state :: < Arc < RwLock < JwkSet >>>() . expect ( "JWKS not initialized" ); let auth_header = request . headers () . get_one ( AUTHORIZATION . as_str ()); if let Some (token) = auth_header . and_then ( | h | h . strip_prefix ( "Bearer " )) { let validation = Validation { iss : Some ( ISSUER . to_string ()), algorithms : vec! [ Algorithm :: RS256 ], .. Validation :: default () }; let jwks = keys . read () .await ; for jwk in & jwks . keys { if let Ok (decoding_key) = DecodingKey :: from_jwk (jwk) { if let Ok (decoded) = decode :: < Claims >( & token, & decoding_key, & validation) { return request :: Outcome :: Success ( JwtToken (decoded . claims)); } } } } request :: Outcome :: Failure (( Status :: Unauthorized , ())) } } #[get( "/protected" )] fn protected_route (_user : JwtToken ) -> & ' static str { "Access granted" } async fn fetch_jwks () -> Result < JwkSet , reqwest :: Error > { let client = Client :: new (); let res = client . get ( JWKS_URI ) . send () .await?. json :: < JwkSet >() .await? ; Ok (res) } #[rocket :: main] async fn main () { let jwks = fetch_jwks () .await. expect ( "Failed to fetch JWKS" ); let jwks = Arc :: new ( RwLock :: new (jwks)); let _ = rocket :: build () . manage (jwks) . mount ( "/" , routes! [protected_route]) . launch () .await ; }