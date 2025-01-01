use salvo :: prelude ::* ; use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, decode_header, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation }; use reqwest :: Client ; use std :: sync :: Arc ; use tokio :: sync :: RwLock ; use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize }; use std :: collections :: HashMap ; use tracing :: error; const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; const JWKS_URI : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json" ; #[derive( Debug , Deserialize )] struct Jwk { kid : String , n : String , e : String , } #[derive( Debug , Deserialize )] struct Jwks { keys : Vec < Jwk >, } #[derive( Debug , Serialize , Deserialize )] struct Claims { sub : String , exp : usize , } async fn fetch_jwks () -> Result < Jwks , reqwest :: Error > { let client = Client :: new (); let resp = client . get ( JWKS_URI ) . send () .await? ; Ok (resp . json :: < Jwks >() .await? ) } async fn validate_token (token : & str , jwks : & Jwks ) -> Result < Claims , String > { let header = decode_header (token) . map_err ( | e | format! ( "Decode error: {:?}" , e)) ? ; let kid = match header . kid { Some (kid) => kid, None => return Err ( "No `kid` found in token header" . into ()), }; let jwk = jwks . keys . iter () . find ( | j | j . kid == kid) . ok_or ( "No matching JWK found" ) ? ; let decoding_key = DecodingKey :: from_rsa_components ( & jwk . n, & jwk . e) . map_err ( | e | format! ( "Decoding key error: {:?}" , e)) ? ; let mut validation = Validation :: new ( Algorithm :: RS256 ); validation . set_issuer ( & [ ISSUER ]); let data = decode :: < Claims >(token, & decoding_key, & validation) . map_err ( | e | format! ( "Token decode error: {:?}" , e)) ? ; Ok (data . claims) } struct JwtGuard { jwks : Arc < RwLock < Jwks >>, } #[async_trait] impl Handler for JwtGuard { async fn handle ( & self , req : &mut Request , res : &mut Response ) { if let Some (auth_header) = req . header :: < String >( "authorization" ) { if let Some (token) = auth_header . strip_prefix ( "Bearer " ) { let jwks_guard = self . jwks . read () .await ; match validate_token (token, & jwks_guard) .await { Ok (claims) => { req . extensions_mut () . insert (claims); return ; } Err (err) => { error! ( "Token validation error: {}" , err); res . set_status_code ( StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED ); res . render ( Text :: Plain ( "Invalid token" . into ())); return ; } }; } } res . set_status_code ( StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED ); res . render ( Text :: Plain ( "No token provided" . into ())); } } #[tokio :: main] async fn main () { tracing_subscriber :: fmt () . init (); let jwks = fetch_jwks () .await. expect ( "Failed to fetch JWKS" ); let jwks = Arc :: new ( RwLock :: new (jwks)); let router = Router :: new () . hoop ( JwtGuard { jwks : jwks . clone () }) . handle (protected); Server :: new ( TcpListener :: bind ( "127.0.0.1:7878" )) . serve (router) .await ; } #[fn_handler] async fn protected (req : &mut Request , res : &mut Response ) { if let Some (claims) = req . extensions () . get :: < Claims >() { res . render ( Json (claims)); } else { res . set_status_code ( StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED ); res . render ( Text :: Plain ( "Unauthorized" . into ())); } }