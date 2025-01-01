import Kitura import KituraJWT import LoggerAPI import SwiftJWT import Foundation let router = Router () // Constants let issuer = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" let jwksUri = " \(issuer) /.well-known/jwks.json" // JWKS Manager class JWKSManager { private var keys: [ String : JWK] = [ : ] private let url: URL private let cacheMaxAge: TimeInterval = 600 // 10 minutes in seconds init ( jwksUri : String ) { self . url = URL ( string : jwksUri) ! refreshKeys () Timer. scheduledTimer ( withTimeInterval : cacheMaxAge, repeats : true ) { _ in self . refreshKeys () } } private func refreshKeys () { let task = URLSession.shared. dataTask ( with : self . url ) { data, response, error in guard let data = data, error == nil else { Log. error ( "Failed to fetch JWKS: \( String ( describing : error)) " ) return } do { let jwks = try JSONDecoder (). decode (JWKSet. self , from : data) self . keys = jwks. keys . reduce ( into : [ : ]) { $0 [ $1 .kid ! ] = $1 } } catch { Log. error ( "Failed to decode JWKS: \(error) " ) } } task. resume () } func getKey ( kid : String ) -> JWK ? { return keys[kid] } } let jwksManager = JWKSManager ( jwksUri : jwksUri) // Middleware to validate JWT func validateJwtMiddleware ( request : RouterRequest, response : RouterResponse, next : @escaping () -> Void ) { guard let authorizationHeader = request.headers[ "Authorization" ], authorizationHeader. hasPrefix ( "Bearer " ) else { response. status (.unauthorized). send ( json : [ "error" : "No token provided" ]) return } let token = String (authorizationHeader. dropFirst ( "Bearer " . count )) let jwtVerifier = JWTVerifier do { let decoded = try JWT < ClaimsJWT > ( jwtString : token) guard let header = decoded. header as? JSONWebHeader, let keyId = header.kid, let jwk = jwksManager. getKey ( kid : keyId) else { response. status (.unauthorized). send ( json : [ "error" : "Invalid token" ]) return } let jwtVerifier = JWTVerifier. rs256 ( publicKey : jwk.rsaPublicKey ! ) if decoded. verify ( using : jwtVerifier) { // Attach user info to request request.userInfo[ "user" ] = decoded.claims next () } else { response. status (.unauthorized). send ( json : [ "error" : "Invalid token" ]) } } catch { response. status (.unauthorized). send ( json : [ "error" : "Invalid token" , "details" : error.localizedDescription]) } } // Example usage router. get ( "/protected" , middleware : BodyParser ()) router. get ( "/protected" , handler : validateJwtMiddleware) { request, response, next in let user = request.userInfo[ "user" ] try response. send ( json : [ "message" : "Access granted" , "user" : user]). end () } Kitura. addHTTPServer ( onPort : 8080 , with : router) Kitura. run ()