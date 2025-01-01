import { Provider, inject, ValueOrPromise } from "@loopback/context" ; import { Request, HttpErrors } from "@loopback/rest" ; import { AuthenticationBindings, AuthenticationStrategy, } from "@loopback/authentication" ; import * as jwksRsa from "jwks-rsa" ; import * as jwt from "jsonwebtoken" ; const ISSUER = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; export class JwtStrategyProvider implements Provider < AuthenticationStrategy > { constructor (@ inject (AuthenticationBindings. METADATA ) private metadata : any ) {} value () : ValueOrPromise < AuthenticationStrategy > { return new JwtAuthenticationStrategy (); } } class JwtAuthenticationStrategy implements AuthenticationStrategy { name = "jwt" ; async authenticate ( request : Request ) { const token = this . extractCredentials (request); const client = jwksRsa ({ jwksUri: `${ ISSUER }/.well-known/jwks.json` , cache: true , cacheMaxAge: 600000 , }); const getKey = ( header , callback ) => { client. getSigningKey (header.kid, ( err , key ) => { if (err) { callback (err); } else { const signingKey = key. getPublicKey (); callback ( null , signingKey); } }); }; return new Promise (( resolve , reject ) => { jwt. verify ( token, getKey, { issuer: ISSUER , algorithms: [ "RS256" ] }, ( err , decoded ) => { if (err) { return reject ( new HttpErrors. Unauthorized ( `Invalid token: ${ err . message }` ), ); } resolve (decoded); }, ); }); } extractCredentials ( request : Request ) : string { if ( ! request.headers.authorization) { throw new HttpErrors. Unauthorized ( "Authorization header is missing" ); } const authHeaderValue = request.headers.authorization; if ( ! authHeaderValue. startsWith ( "Bearer " )) { throw new HttpErrors. Unauthorized ( "Authorization header is not of type Bearer" , ); } const parts = authHeaderValue. split ( " " ); if (parts. length !== 2 ) { throw new HttpErrors. Unauthorized ( "Authorization header value has too many parts." , ); } const token = parts[ 1 ]; return token; } } // In your application setup import { AuthenticationComponent } from "@loopback/authentication" ; import { Application } from "@loopback/core" ; const app = new Application ({ components: [AuthenticationComponent], providers: { "authentication.strategies.jwt" : JwtStrategyProvider, }, }); // Use the strategy in a controller import { get } from "@loopback/rest" ; import { authenticate } from "@loopback/authentication" ; export class MyController { @ get ( "/protected" ) @ authenticate ( "jwt" ) async secureEndpoint () { return { message: "Access granted" }; } }