Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents

March 17, 2022Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contentsby Josh TwistWe continue with the example from this post and add smart routing based on claims in the token. Length: 2 minutes Here's the function handler we create to do the smart routing import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const data = request.user.data; if (data["https://example.com/claim1/"] === "this-is-a-claim"){ return fetch("https://example.com"); } else { return fetch(`https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io/objects?type=products&id=${request.params.productId}); } }#JWT API Authentication#Auth0