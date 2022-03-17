Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

March 17, 2022

Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents

We continue with the example from this post and add smart routing based on claims in the token.

Length: 2 minutes

Here's the function handler we create to do the smart routing

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const data = request.user.data; if (data[ "https://example.com/claim1/" ] === "this-is-a-claim" ){ return fetch ( "https://example.com" ); } else { return fetch ( `https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io/objects?type=products&id=${ request . params . productId }); } }